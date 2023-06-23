Gov’t opponents outweigh supporters shows poll

Opponents of Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki government outweighed its supporters in a June survey by 47 to 30 percent.

In a CBOS survey published on Friday, 21 percent said they had no opinion.

Fifty-five percent criticised the government’s to-date achievements, while 36 percent said they were satisfied with its work.

Sixty percent said the government’s policies did not provide any prospects for economic improvement, with 32 percent claiming the opposite.

Thirty-four percent said they were pleased with Morawiecki as the head of government, and 55 percent voiced discontent with the prime minister.

CBOS wrote that the government support figures were largely unchanged from May, with a slight rise in support for Morawiecki, from 32 percent in May.

The pollster added that most of the government supporters were elderly and low-income people as well as rural dwellers.

The mixed-mode survey was carried out from June 5 to June 18 on a random sample of 1,054 Poles.