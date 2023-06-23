Huge investments demand workers from entire world says PKN Orlen CEO

"Hyundai-Reunidas, which has won the tender (for the construction of the complex – PAP), is an international company. There are probably three companies worldwide which are able to carry out such projects," Daniel Obajtek told the Radio Zet broadcaster on Friday.

Marcin Obara/PAP

The CEO of Poland’s leading fuel company PKN Orlen has denied allegations that workers employed at the construction of the Olefiny III petrochemical complex in central Poland are illegal migrants, adding that huge investments call for the hire of workers from around the world.

Orlen has been expanding its business in Plock, central Poland, with a new complex that is planned to be operational in 2025. The facility will increase Plock’s share in the country’s petrochemical production to the level of 19 percent from the current 14 percent.

According to Obajtek, these three companies employ workers from all regions of the world. “They are not illegal migrants, they have been employed by these companies.”

Opposition leader Donald Tusk has recently accused the government of having admitted to Poland 50 times more migrants than in 2015, the last year his Civic Platform (PO) was in power, while PO spokesman Jan Grabiec has stated that that lodgings for 13,000 migrants from India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan were under construction in Plock, where the Orlen refinery, which is now being expanded, is located.

According to Jakub Zgorzelski, COO of Hyundai Engineering Tecnicas Reunidas, the consortium leading the expansion project, the foreign workers have been employed only for the duration of the investment project.

Asked by Radio Zet whether the international consortia should not employ Polish workers, Obajtek said that “out of a total of 14,000 workers, around 8,000 employees will come from Poland.”

He also added that all foreign workers “come to Poland without their families and leave when their job is finished.”

According to Zgorzelski, currently a total of about 2,500 people are working on the construction of the Olefiny III complex, of whom 60 to 70 percent are migrants from India, Pakistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, South Korea, Spain and other countries.

But, he added, at the peak of the investment project implementation, between 10,000 – 13,000 people will work on the construction site of the complex, including around 6,000 foreigners.

The news about the investment and the employment of foreigners came amid the government’s hefty protests against an EU-proposed migrant relocation plan, which foresees mandatory migrant quotas for the EU members or payment of a per-capita financial equivalent in the event of a country’s refusal to admit migrants.

Last week, the Sejm, the lower parliamentary house, passed a resolution condemning the EU’s migrant relocation scheme. Additionally, the ruling Law and Justice party considers holding a referendum on EU plans to impose migrant quotas on member states.