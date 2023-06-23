South Korea vows to increase cooperation with Vietnam over Pyongyang threats

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday vowed to boost cooperation with Vietnam against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, calling them the “most pressing” security threats in the region, the Yonhap news agency reported.



N. Korea delivers on its threat, firing two missiles in response to allied drills

see more

Yoon arrived at Hanoi’s Presidential Palace where he was greeted by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and senior Vietnamese officials.The two then attended an official welcome ceremony before sitting down to a bilateral meeting.

Speaking following a meeting with Thuong, Yoon said South Korea will provide USD 4 billion of loans to Vietnam by 2030 as part of efforts to support their economic cooperation. He also signed 17 agreements with Thuong on a number of issues, from critical minerals to Vietnamese workers in Korea, and said Seoul would step up cooperation with Vietnam against North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Yoon’s first visit to Vietnam as president comes at a pivotal time in their relations as bilateral trade falls and Hanoi plans tax hikes for top Korean manufacturers. Bilateral trade has fallen by a quarter in the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, with a nearly 30 percent drop in Vietnamese imports of South Korean products.