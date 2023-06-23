Cambodian parliament unanimously passes law penalizing vote boycotters

Cambodia’s parliament unanimously approved a law amendment on Friday that mandates citizens to participate in voting and discourages them from boycotting the upcoming election.



The law is aimed at barring those who do not cast votes from becoming candidates in future elections, the latest move by the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen to stifle dissent.

“The new law is going to penalize people who do not exercise their right to vote in Cambodia. So if you don’t vote in the election, you will basically be barred from running for office. And the second part of it is that you aren’t allowed to boycott the election or call for a boycott,” said Phil Robertson, the deputy director at the Asia division of Human Rights Watch.

His ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), which makes up the entire 125-member Parliament, will run virtually unopposed next month after the election commission disqualified the sole opposition Candlelight Party from running, citing improper paperwork.

The election commission said last week that anyone urging people not to vote would be fined or imprisoned.

“This really shows that this is a dictatorship that is playing the democracy game. If there is any real democracy in this upcoming election or, in fact, in daily life in Cambodia, and that civil rights and political liberty have been completely, totally restricted by Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government,” said Phil Robertson.