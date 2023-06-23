World leaders touchdown in Paris for climate summit

Government and international leaders arrived on Friday at the Palais Brongniart in Paris for a climate summit aiming to pin down a roadmap for easing the debt burdens of low-income countries, while freeing up more funds for climate financing.

Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, the two-day summit will bring dozens of leaders together in the French capital to forge a top-level consensus on how to progress a number of initiatives currently struggling in bodies like the G20, IMF-World Bank and United Nations.

Ranging from debt relief to climate finance, many of the topics on the agenda take up suggestions from a group of developing countries, led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, dubbed the ’Bridgetown Initiative’.

Though binding decisions are not expected, officials involved in the summit’s planning said that some strong commitments should be made about financing poor countries.