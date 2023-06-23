Most Poles favour referendum on migrants

Fifty percent of Poles in a Social Changes survey backed government plans to hold a referendum on a recently-adopted EU migrant relocation scheme.

The ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), which strongly opposes EU migrant relocation plans, wants to hold a referendum on the matter this year.

In the Social Changes survey, 31 percent were “decidedly” for holding the vote, while 19 percent “rather” supported it.

Thirty-five percent were against holding the referendum.

Twenty-one percent of the referendum opponents were “decidedly” against it, and 14 percent “rather” opposed it.

Most support for the referendum came from voters for PiS, of whom 73 percent backed the idea. Also in favour were the voters for the far-right Confederation (59 pct) and the centre-right Poland 2050 (51 pct). Fifty-nine percent of supporters of the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition party, spoke against the referendum.

The survey came on the back of the European Commission’s recent migrant relocation scheme proposal, under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries that bear the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy, or pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant. Poland and Hungary were against the new rules, but were outvoted.

PiS has declared it will continue to oppose it on the EU forum.

The computer-assisted survey was run for the right-wing wPolityce.pl website on a random sample of 1,041 Poles from June 16 to June 19.