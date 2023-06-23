“I suspect we will continue to see deep sea tourism industry grow”: Australian professor

A marine robotics professor at an Australian university said on Friday deep-sea tourism will grow despite the “catastrophic implosion” of a submersible en route to the wreck of the Titanic, which killed all five people aboard.



“I suspect we will continue to see this sort of industry grow. There may be calls for more regulation and a better understanding of how these sorts of vehicles are designed, built, and certified for use in these deep sea environments,” said Stefan Williams, a professor at the University of Sydney.

The Titan submersible, operated by the U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions, had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning, about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck.

The 22-foot (6.7-meter) deep-sea submersible was found in pieces from a “catastrophic implosion” that killed everyone aboard, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday, ending a multinational five-day search for the vessel.