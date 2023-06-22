You are here
Home > News > Break the Fake: Debunking the subtle form of Russian disinformation

Break the Fake: Debunking the subtle form of Russian disinformation

Thursday’s edition of Break the Fake focuses on exposing more subtle forms of Russian disinformation, highlighting how Russian propaganda outlets manipulate and misrepresent information. It debunks videos shared by disseminators of disinformation, made by taking Ukrainian officials out of context.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top