Thursday’s edition of Break the Fake focuses on exposing more subtle forms of Russian disinformation, highlighting how Russian propaganda outlets manipulate and misrepresent information. It debunks videos shared by disseminators of disinformation, made by taking Ukrainian officials out of context.
Break the Fake: Debunking the subtle form of Russian disinformation
