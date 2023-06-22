World Today: “Active non-alignment”: Where is the Global South on war in Ukraine?

Today on World Today, we delve into the intriguing connection between the Ukraine war and the so-called global south. For example, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, various African leaders, and even Indian PM Modi, in their efforts to bring peace to Eastern Europe, have engaged in “active non-alignment”, meeting with key global leaders involved in the conflict. This approach allows countries to focus on their own interests without taking sides in conflicts between great powers. As the world witnesses a budding second Cold War between the United States and China, active non-alignment gains importance, driven by the growing economic power of developing nations. Join us as we explore the implications and impact of this dynamic on the global stage, with Joshua Meservey Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute, and Estefania Melendez, former Ambassador of the Venezuelan Interim Government to Bulgaria and the Western Balkans.