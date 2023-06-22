World News: Kakhovka Dam breach aftermath

Civilians in flooded regions of Ukraine struggle with death, destruction, and environmental devastation; chances of survival are fading for the people aboard the Titan submersible; and a report has revealed that thousands of children in Japan had undergone forced sterilization. And after the news, TVP World invited Dr. Krzysztof Iwanek, a South Asia expert and Head of the Asia Research Centre at the War Studies University in Poland, to provide insight into the Modi-Biden state visit and its wider geopolitical implications.