European Games: Polish women dominate speed-climbing competition

Natalia Kałucka won the gold medal in speed-climbing at the European Games in Kraków, southern Poland. In the final of the competition, she surprisingly defeated her favored compatriot Aleksandra Mirosław. Italy’s Beatrice Colli took the bronze medal.

European Games: sport shooter Breś scores another gold for Poland

Klaudia Breś won the gold medal in the women’s air pistol shooting competition at the European Games in Krakow. In the final match, she defeated…

see more

Polish women dominated the speed-climbing competition from the early stages. In the qualifying rounds, they were the only ones to scale the 15-meter wall in less than seven seconds, with the favorite – Mirosław – being surely the fastest.

In the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Polish climbers won easy victories and finally met each other in the final. Surprisingly, Kałucka won, beating her personal record with a score of 6.57 and ahead of Mirosław by 0.06 seconds.

21-year-old Kałucka won in front of the audience in her hometown of Tarnów. One of the first to congratulate her was her twin sister – Aleksandra.

It was Mirosław’s first defeat in a long time. This season, she won three World Cup events: in Seoul, where she broke the world record three times, in Jakarta, and in Salt Lake City. In total, she won the last seven rounds of the World Cup in which she participated.