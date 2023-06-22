Russia added to UN list of offenders for killing children in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called out Russia for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, adding its armed forces to a global list of offenders, according to a report to the UN Security Council.

The United Nations also verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated groups maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals. Russians also used 91 children as human shields, according to the report.

Guterres said in the report that he was “particularly shocked” by the high number of children killed and maimed and attacks on schools and hospitals carried out by Russian armed forces.

His annual report to the 15-member Security Council on children and armed conflict covers the killing, maiming, sexual abuse, abduction or recruitment of children, denial of aid access and targeting of schools and hospitals.

The UN report was compiled by Virginia Gamba, Guterres’ special representative for children and armed conflict.

Last month, she visited Ukraine and Russia, where she met with Russia’s envoy for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting children from Ukraine and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine.

Moscow has not concealed a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.

UN Controversial List

The report on children and armed conflict includes a list intended to shame parties to conflicts in the hope of pushing them to implement measures to protect children. It has long been controversial, with diplomats saying Saudi Arabia and Israel exerted pressure in recent years in a bid to stay off the list.

In an effort to dampen controversy surrounding the report, the list released in 2017 by Guterres was split into two categories. One lists parties that have put in place measures to protect children and the other includes parties that have not.

Russia was placed on the list of parties that have put in place measures aimed at improving the protection of children.

The report overall verified that 24,300 violations had been committed against children in 2022.

The most violations were verified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Yemen.