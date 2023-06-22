Poland has effective weapons for protecting its skies: Def Min

The biggest challenge is not posed by aircraft, but by cruise missiles and drones. The Polish Army has adequate, effective weapons to protect Polish skies from threats of this kind, Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Thursday.



Theo official observed combat-experimental missile firings using the Little Narew system at the Central Air Force training ground in Ustka, northern Poland, on Thursday.

“Very soon, even before the end of this month, the soldiers who presented their skills today will begin duty of Poland’s air and missile defense using this modern equipment,” he said.

“Today, we had a firing that proved the effectiveness of our soldiers’ training, and later in June these sets will go on duty and defend the Polish skies against possible attacks using cruise missiles or drones,” he stressed.

The Narew program provides the Polish Army with an air defense system that is an intermediate level between medium-range Patriot sets and very short-range Poprad and Pilica anti-aircraft missile systems.





Photos: Polish Defense Ministry, Twitter/@Zelazna_Dywizja