World Today: Belgorod raids have shattered Putin’s macho image: Ilya Ponomarev

As the war in Ukraine keeps dragging on, Russia may soon find itself at a crossroads. Will it continue to languish under Putin’s regime, or will its people embark upon a path that may, ultimately, lead to democracy? At the beginning of this long journey stands Russia’s opposition, facing the tremendous task of winning over a nation that has, in many cases, grown used to the way things are, that is Putin’s way of running things. Can Moscow’s brutal war against Ukraine ultimately prove to be the catalyst for change? To discuss this, TVP World invited Ilya Ponomarev, a Russian dissident politician and a Delegate to the Congress of People’s Deputies.

Asked what has changed in the past year since the Congress of People’s Deputies, which brings together Russian dissident politicians who are against Putin’s regime and its actions, not only the current invasion but also the illegal annexation of Crimea, Ponomarev said that a lot has changed.

For one, those Russians that oppose Putin now have a military arm in the form of the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps. And those units have successfully made incursions into the territory of the Russian Federation. planted their white-blue-white flag and thus, “a new Russia has been born.”

Ponomarev stressed that when it comes to the anti-Putin partisans, their successes in Belgorod should not be referred to as “capturing territory”, but rather “liberating” it.

“We are trying to conduct an anti-terrorist operation to liberate our land” from Putin, who is the one who capture Russia, Ponomarev said.

Asked about what he thinks of leaders and countries who, after all that has occurred over the past year and a half, are still hesitant to call Russia a terrorist state or Putin a terrorist, Ponomarev was quick to answer.

“Cowards,” he said.

While he called countries who continue to deal with Russia in order to make a profit, specifically mentioning India and China “consciously hypocritical”, he has no doubts that people “that understand everything, who claim to be people of values, are just cowards.”

Ponomarev expressed hope that such incidents as the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam may push those leaders in the right direction.

As for Russia itself, the change inside the country and people’s mentality will also take a long time, even after the regime changes. Ponomarev believes this is because Russians have never truly had a chance to experience freedom and compared trying to explain how living in a free country would look to “explaining what pineapple tastes like” to a person who never ate it.

The Russian’s experience with freedom under Yeltsin was a brief one and marred by the rule of kleptocratic post-Soviet elites and rampant poverty.

This means that in order to enact change, the elites have to be roped in, Ponomarev believes.

Asked whether inviting people who have been in bed with Putin’s regime will not result in the corruption of the new system.

“They were not associated with Putin’s regime, they were associated with money,” Ponomarev responded, explaining that the elite’s motives are mercenary, and “we need to use this pragmatically”.

However, in order to protect the new system from possibly toxic influences, the Congress of People’s Deputies is designing legal mechanisms, such as lustration, for future Russia, using the experience “of Poland, Czech Republic, and Ukraine, many other countries” to “create a system that will prevent those bastards from coming back” to power.

Ponomarev dismisses the possibility that the regime will use the raids into Belgorod in order to rally the people behind it. But as he said, “if that was the case, all the channels on Russian TV would be full of these stories.” They are swept under the rug instead, because “they understand that telling the people is way more destructive” and so enacted an almost complete media blackout.

“Even people in Belgorod don’t know what happened in Belgorod,” Ponomrev said, because the macho image of Putin, who “offers security, stability” has been shattered, Putin has been shown to be weak, and the partisans have sent the Russian army on the run.

Asked about other Russian oppositionists, specifically the imprisoned Alexei Navalny, Ponomarev said that Navalny is a true political prisoner, but that “it is our job to release him, he will not be released before Putin is gone”, after the revolution and liberation, and therefore since he cannot free himself, Navalny’s influence on the current situation is extremely limited.

“Putin is only afraid of force, not of peace rallies,” Ponomarev said, alluding to recent rallies in Russia in support of Navalny.

He also pointed to dissident Russians who may influence the situation, listing Garry Kasparov and his “HR project” to look for future people to work in Russian local governments in the future, as well as Mikhail Khodorkovsky, whom he called a “great communicator” and “future PM”.

As for fears of Russia collapsing if Putin’s regime is toppled, Ponomarev cited Khodorkovsky, who said that Russia will collapse when Putin stays”, and that whatever Russia will look like after Putin is gone, even if it is achieved “it will be a democratic modern Russia”.