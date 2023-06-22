EU-Sanctioned Russian oligarch Abramovich invests in Germany: report

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, included by the EU on its sanction list, has allegedly invested millions of euros in several German start-ups. According to the SWR TV channel, the investments were revealed in the leaked 400,000 documents from the Cypriot asset management company MeritServus.

“The oligarch is on the EU sanctions list,” wrote the ARD television portal, which claims that Abramovich’s money was invested in at least five German companies.

“According to the documents, the oligarch was a MeritServus customer until at least the end of March 2022 while he has been subject to EU sanctions since mid-March 2022. His money invested in Europe was to be frozen in accordance with the regulations,” claim journalists who pointed out that MeritServus has been on the UK sanctions list since April this year because it worked for Abramovich.

The documents are part of a leak of hundreds of gigabytes of data that SWR received through the U.S. transparency organization DDOS Secrets. They have been analyzed for months as they include a list of over 2,500 customers, as well as e-mails, deeds, copies of passports, and bank documents.

“Additionally, extracts from the German commercial register suggest that Abramovich may still have shares in at least three German software companies despite the sanctions,” wrote the ARD portal.

Abramovich’s German assets

MeritServus documents show that “Abramovich also invested in other Berlin start-ups including the global media company Showheroes, which supplies videos to ‘Spiegel’ and media group Funke”.

“Abramovich’s company also bought shares in three smaller start-ups specializing in the development of software. When asked by SWR whether they were aware that Abramovich had invested in them, SWR received no response from these companies or from Showheroes,” claim journalists.

One company that comes up repeatedly in connection with Abramovich’s investments is the venture capitalist Target Global, founded in Moscow about 10 years ago, based in a prestigious property opposite Berlin’s Stadtschloss. Target Global advertises investments in more than 100 start-ups, including the online insurance broker WeFox, the main sponsor of the Bundesliga football club Union Berlin.

Roman Abramovich did not respond to repeated inquiries from the SWR related to his German investments.

Sanctioned Russian oligarchs

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine 16 months ago, investigators around the world attempted to track down the assets of Russian oligarchs who are supportive of the Russian government. In many cases, these investigations end in failure.

Tracking hidden assets is often only possible with leaked documents, as basic information such as the true identities of business owners is not available.

“The financial market is still a black box. Many sanctions remain ineffective,” said an expert on money laundering Christoph Trautvetter.