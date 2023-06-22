European Games: sport shooter Breś scores another gold for Poland

Klaudia Breś won the gold medal in the women’s air pistol shooting competition at the European Games in Krakow. In the final match, she defeated the French Camile Jedrzejewski 17:13.

The qualifying rounds proved that Breś would be among the competitors for the medals in women’s air pistol. She took second place with 579 points, losing only one point to the Greek Annie Korakaki.

The Polish shooter started the finals with shots bordering on perfection. In the first series, she got a few points advantage over her most dangerous rivals and confidently was headed for the medal.

In the two last final series, Breś lost concentration and saw much worse results. Despite having a significant lead, she was unsure in qualifying for the final match for gold. In the end, she managed to qualify from second place.

In the fight for victory, Breś was still one step ahead of Camile Jedrzejewski from France. Starting from 7:7 she had the better shot winning the whole match 17:13.

The second Polish woman in the air pistol shooting competition – Julia Borek – finished eighth.