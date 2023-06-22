No Polish links to Nord Stream attack says secuirty official

"The findings of the investigation show that no items were loaded on board during the stay of the yacht in the Polish port, and the crew of the yacht was inspected by the Polish Border Guard," wrote Żaryn.

Zofia Bichniewicz/PAP

Prosecutors from Poland have found no evidence of Polish involvement in the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, a senior Polish security official wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Stanisław Żaryn, commissionaire for information-space security, wrote that claims of Polish links to the attacks on the pipelines were baseless.

His tweets follow allegations made in the Wall Street Journal, which cited a German investigation, that Poland may have been used as an operating base by the attackers.

Żaryn wrote that the yacht apparently used by the attackers came to Poland from the German port of Ruegen with six people on board. “After a 12-hour stay in one of the Polish ports, the yacht left Polish territorial waters,” he added.

“The findings of the investigation show that no items were loaded on board during the stay of the yacht in the Polish port, and the crew of the yacht was inspected by the Polish Border Guard,” wrote Żaryn.

“There is no evidence of any involvement of Polish citizens in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

“The reports appearing in this matter look like a typical tactic of blurring the picture of events by multiplying speculations and hypotheses,” he continued.

“This is a typical disinformation practice that can make it more difficult to determine the truth.”

In a broader statement made on the same day Żaryn said: “The statements contained in some publications that ‘Poland was a logistics hub for the operation of blowing up Nord Stream’ are completely untrue and are not supported by the evidence of the investigation.” – he assured.

In September last year the two pipelines developed multiple ruptures, resulting from suspected sabotage.