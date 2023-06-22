New Black Sea gas project to boost Romanian state revenue

A new gas project, expected to begin production by 2027, will bring in around USD 22 billion in revenue to Romania’s government over the course of its lifetime, the CEO of oil and gas company OMV Petrom announced.

OMV Petrom and its partner Romgaz greenlit the development of the long-awaited Neptune Deep project off the Black Sea coast on Wednesday which is expected to hold recoverable volumes of around 100 billion cubic meters of gas.

OMV Petrom CEO Christina Vechere said the project would strengthen Romania’s economic growth and energy security.

Romgaz’s CEO added that this could mean Romania becoming an energy exporter to neighboring countries such as Moldova in the future.

OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV, has estimated the deep water project would cost USD 4.36 billion to be split evenly between the two companies, with most of the sum to be spent between 2024 and 2026.