PM praises multi-billion zloty investment in polypropylene production

Morawiecki said at the opening ceremony that at the moment Poland's imports of chemical products are higher than exports so the new investment will help eliminate the deficit in chemical trade, which is PLN 18 billion (EUR 4 bln.).

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has hailed the opening of a new multi-billion zloty polypropylene production plant in northwestern Poland.

On Thursday, chemicals group Azoty started production at its Polimery Police plant and expects to record its first sales in August, the company said in a press statement.

According to Azoty, Polimery Police is “one of the largest investments in the European chemical industry,” with over PLN 7.2 billion (EUR 1.63 bln.) put into the plant.

Morawiecki said at the opening ceremony that at the moment Poland’s imports of chemical products are higher than exports so the new investment will help eliminate the deficit in chemical trade, which is PLN 18 billion (EUR 4 bln.).

“This means that such an investment was not only much needed in order to supplement Grupa Azoty’s product offer, but is of key importance to the entire economy of the Republic of Poland,” he said.

Morawiecki added that the new investment in Police will create “hundreds and thousands” of jobs. “I am convinced that the investment in Police will be of benefit to Poland for decades, that it will benefit many generations of Poles,” Morawiecki said.

The new facility is expected to produce 437,000 tonnes of polypropylene and 429,000 tonnes of propylene annually at full capacity.

Polypropylene will be produced in Police under the Gryfilen brand.