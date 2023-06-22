Polish women kayakers win gold at European Games

Polish women kayakers Karolina Naja, Anna Puławska, Adrianna Kąkol, and Dominika Putto won gold medals at the European Games in Kraków. A few minutes earlier Norman Zezula and Aleksander Kitewski won bronze medals in canoes.

The team of four Polish kayakers were among the favorites and their victory came as no surprise for the fans.

After an even start, the team increased the pace and competitors were unable to keep up. With all rivals left behind the Polish team was especially happy to win over their major one, the Germans, who finished nearly one second after Polish kayakers. Naja, Puławska, Kąkol, and Putto finished with a big advantage over the Germans and Danes.

Earlier, the canoe team of Zezula and Kitewski won bronze medals. They, in turn, led for most of the 500 meters race and were overtaken by the Italians and the Spaniards only at the very end. They lost only 0.04 seconds to the latter.

The canoe women’s team of Sylwia Szczerbińska and Julia Walczak finished sixth in their final race.