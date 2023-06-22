Clash of tech titans: Musk and Zuckerberg to hold cage fight

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to hold a cage fight challenge following a series of posts on social media platforms.

Tesla CEO Musk posted on his social media platform Twitter saying he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg. Meta CEO replied on his Instagram stories with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and a caption reading: “Send me location”.

In reply, Musk posted another tweet saying “Vegas Octagon” meaning the venue in Vegas where Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitions take place.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

In another tweet, Musk joked: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

A Meta spokesperson said that Zuckerberg’s post was not a “joke,” and that the “story speaks for itself.”

No date for the billionaires’ cage fight has been announced yet.