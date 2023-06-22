Man charged with murder of Polish woman in Greece

The woman, 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska, who was from Wroclaw in southwestern Poland, went missing on June 12 on the island of Kos, where she worked in a hotel.

Anastazja Rubińska/Instagram

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi man arrested on Wednesday over the death of a Polish woman on the Greek island of Kos has been charged with her murder, local media reported on Thursday.

New video footage has emerged of the suspect, who had been living on Kos for 11 years, leaving his home with the victim, Greek media reported. Police say they have sufficient grounds to believe the man was responsible for the woman’s death.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after several hours of questioning in court in the presence of a lawyer. He had previously been charged with kidnap. He has consistently denied murdering the woman, a plea he maintained in court on Wednesday.

Her body was found on June 18. First indications suggest she died by strangulation.

On Wednesday morning, Poland’s justice minister announced he had sent two prosecutors from Wroclaw to Greece to participate in the investigation.

The suspect is reported to have changed his original testimony, claiming he did not have sex with the woman against her will.