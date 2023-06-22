Polish homestead welcomes three baby wisents

Three wisents were born at the Bison Demonstration Farm in Muczny, southern Poland, since May. All of them are developing well under the care of their attentive mothers, the State Forests reported.



Marmots of Tatra Mountains wake up from winter hibernation

As spring temperatures rise in the Tatra Mountains, south Poland, marmots begin to wake up from their long winter sleep and venture out of their…

see more

Individuals born in captivity are entered in a pedigree book that has been kept for almost a century, documenting the animals’ parentage. The three calves from Muczny do not yet have names, but soon the Stuposiany Forest District will announce an open competition for it.

The homestead in Muczny has existed since 2012, and has an area of about 7 hectares, currently housing 15 individuals and every year young wisents are born here. Breeding in such conditions is a form of active protection of the species. Every day they get to know and explore the natural forest environment in which they live.

This year’s newborns are to be released in about two years time.

The wisent enclosure has educational value. It allows observing animals in their natural environment and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are viewing terraces for visitors, which are also accessible to people with physical disabilities.