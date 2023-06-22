Poland to receive EUR 977 million for transport investments

Poland will receive more than PLN 4 billion (EUR 977 million) for transport investments under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), said Grzegorz Puda, Funds and Regional Policy Minister. On Thursday, the CEF Transport Coordinating Committee approved the European Commission’s recommendation to grant the funding.



“We are among the most successful in Europe in obtaining EU funds,” assessed Puda, adding that “Poland is a reliable partner for the European Commission, which emphasizes that the winner in competitions is the one who presents mature project proposals and implements planned projects on time.”

The minister stressed that Poland is the country that benefits the most from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the transport sector among the European Union countries and is among the largest beneficiaries of the second CEF call.

“Our country will receive more than 15 percent of the funds from this pan-European competition for transport development – nearly EUR 1 bn for the implementation of 11 projects, he reported.

According to Minister Puda, “this is a huge success, taking into account that in the second competition we were significantly ahead of large European countries, such as France and Germany, and among the countries submitting applications there are some that were practically not awarded funds at all.”

Which projects received funds?

The Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy reported that “384 project proposals from all countries were submitted in the call, which ran from September 13, 2022 to January 18, 2023. It added that 338 proposals met formal admissibility and eligibility requirements.

“After evaluation, 107 projects were selected to receive CEF financial support of EUR 6.2 billion” – it was reported.

The ministry added that in the second CEF Transport call, 11 projects involving Polish beneficiaries will receive some EUR 977 million in funding.

Among these 11 projects are 3 railroad projects and 2 maritime projects. Funding will be given to 2 Polish-Ukrainian railroad and road projects, the Rail Baltica project connecting Poland with the Baltic countries, and 3 multilateral projects.

According to the ministry, after the second CEF Transport call, the utilization of the Polish national envelope (70 percent) is 95 percent, with EUR 101 million remaining to be used in the third call (autumn 2023).