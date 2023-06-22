PM praises decline in road accidents

Jerzy Muszyński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister, has praised the decreasing numbers of road accidents in Poland, recalling a recent EU road safety award won by the country.

The prime minister and the head of the Road Transport Inspectorate (GITD), Alvin Gajadhur, took part in a meeting devoted to teaching road safety to children at a primary school in Bezrzecze, northwestern Poland, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Poland was presented with an award from the European Transport Safety Council for a significant drop in the number of road accident fatalities.

“In recent years, in Poland, we have managed to reduce the number of accidents,” Morawiecki said. “The number of accidents decreased between 2015, 2016 – when some of you were probably born – and 2022 by over 11,000. Over 11,000 fewer accidents per year, which means there are fewer broken arms, broken legs, broken spines, broken lives.”

According to him, this was achieved by increasing the penalties for traffic offences as well as investing in pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, sidewalks and new roads.

The third thing, he added, is education, the role of which was also emphasised by the GITD head.

“We want to educate 15,000 children this year… There will be 250 workshops like today – either online or face-to-face,” said Gajadhur.