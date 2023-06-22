Bangladeshi man charged with murder of Polish woman

A 32-year-old man from Bangladesh, has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anastazja Rubińska on the Greek island of Kos.

It has also emerged that the man lived and worked on the island for 11 years, the Mayor of Kos Nikitaras Theodosis told the Polish press Agency (PAP).

His deputy, Stamatis Kambourakis, took part in the search. “People were finishing their work and joining the search for the girl. They were involved as if they were looking for their own daughter,” Kambourakis stressed.

Anastazja went missing on Monday, June 12, on the Greek island of Kos, where she was working in one of the hotels. On Sunday, Greek media reported that the body of the 27-year-old Polish woman had been found. The corpse was found around 7 pm local time, about a kilometer from the home of a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man arrested earlier by police and 500 meters from where the Polish woman’s cell phone was found on Saturday.

An autopsy conducted late Monday night on the island of Rhodes confirmed that she died from strangulation. Doctors stressed, however, that the body was in a state of advanced decomposition, making examination much more difficult.

Suspect and victim left house together

Greek police have a recording confirming the testimony of the roommate of a 32-year-old Bangladeshi. The footage proves that the Polish woman left home together with a suspect, Greek public broadcaster ERT revealed on Thursday.

This represents a step forward in the investigation into the death of the 27-year-old Polish woman, as the footage rules out the hypothesis that the crime occurred in a house inhabited by Asian immigrants.

Based on the new reports, it can be assumed that Anastazja was probably murdered in the place where her body was found, ERT reported.

A Pakistani roommate of the suspected murderer changed his testimony on Wednesday. The man admitted that when he returned home, he found his roommate and Anastazja inside drinking beer. Then, at around 11 pm, he heard them riding away together on a motorcycle.

Suspected deleted calls and photos

It has also come to light that the suspect deleted data, including photos and call records, from the woman’s phone, police sources cited by the Proto Thema daily website reported on Thursday.

According to police officers who examined Anastazja’s phone, on the night of the murder, various data had been deleted from her phone that could have led to the killer’s accomplices.

The phone was found in an abandoned building, separate from the victim’s body, which had been dumped elsewhere. Authorities reported that the SIM card had been removed from the phone.

Although data from the cellphone could help the investigation, the identity of the killer will be revealed through laboratory tests, as DNA was found on the Polish woman’s fingernails, which most likely belongs to her abuser, police reported.