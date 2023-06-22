Ukraine in EU and NATO, a matter of coming years: Ukrainian PM

On Thursday, during a conference in London focused on Ukraine’s reconstruction, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine’s entry into the European Union (EU) and NATO is not a matter of a decade but of the coming years.



Shmyhal expressed that by the end of the year, Ukraine should be prepared to commence accession negotiations with the EU. He mentioned that they are doing everything within their power to implement all recommendations, directives, and regulations from the EU.

Currently, they are independently examining Ukrainian legislation to align it with European legislation and directives. By the end of the year, they aim to implement all directives and seven new recommendations, complete the self-assessment process, and be fully ready for membership negotiations.

Shmyhal emphasized that they are acting swiftly and not considering a perspective of 10 years but rather focusing on the coming years, putting forth their utmost effort to achieve their goal.

Regarding NATO membership, the Ukrainian Prime Minister highlighted its significance not only for Ukraine but also for Europe, as it plays a crucial role in future European security.

Consequently, he assessed that entry into the alliance will occur much sooner than the end of the current decade. He expressed hope that concrete decisions will be made during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Shmyhal emphasized that the Ukrainian army is now an army of NATO. They fight with weapons provided by NATO, adhere to NATO standards, and receive training in NATO countries. Thus, the Ukrainian army is fully prepared according to NATO standards and possesses significant practical experience that can be shared with allies.