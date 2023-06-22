EC to earmark another EUR 1.5 bn in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The European Commission has disbursed an additional EUR 1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine as part of a larger package worth up to EUR 18 billion. This financial support aims to address Ukraine’s immediate funding needs and provide stable and substantial assistance throughout 2023.



European Union with USD 50 billion aid for Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen revealed on Tuesday an aid package for Ukraine, worth EUR 50 billion (USD 54.65 billion).

The funds will be used by Ukraine to cover various expenses, including wages, pensions, and essential public services such as healthcare, education, and housing for displaced individuals. Additionally, the assistance will contribute to Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability and help rebuild critical infrastructure that has been damaged or destroyed during Russia’s aggression, including energy systems, water infrastructure, transportation networks, roads, and bridges.

The disbursement follows the Commission’s assessment on April 23, which found that Ukraine had made satisfactory progress in implementing the agreed-upon policy conditions and met reporting requirements to ensure transparent and efficient use of the funds.

Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance.

We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom.

More will come. We just proposed steady financial support until 2027.

We are in it for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/FR8r1zYoAb

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 22, 2023

Overall, the support provided to Ukraine and its people since the beginning of the conflict exceeds EUR 70 billion. This includes financial aid, humanitarian assistance, emergency budget support, and military aid from the EU, its Member States, and European financial institutions. Moreover, resources have been allocated to help Member States accommodate the needs of Ukrainian refugees. More details can be found in the accompanying fact sheet.

In a recent development, on June 20, the European Commission put forth a proposal to establish a dedicated Facility to offer coherent, predictable, and flexible support to Ukraine from 2024 to 2027, amounting to a maximum of EUR 50 billion.