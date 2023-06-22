Poland concerned over West Bank violence

The Polish foreign ministry has voiced concern over mounting violence in the West Bank, especially the deaths of civilians in the conflict.

In a statement published on social media on Thursday, the ministry called for an end to violence and observance of international law.

“Poland is concerned in the face of escalating violence in the West Bank, most notably the deaths of civilians,” the ministry wrote. “We appeal to the sides to withhold from aggressive… action and to proceed in accordance with international law.”

Four Israelis, two of them 17, were killed on Tuesday in a terrorist attack on a West Bank fuel station. In retaliation, Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinian villages in the area on Tuesday evening and Wednesday, burning cars and destroying houses. One Palestinian was killed and several dozen people were injured in the riots.

At least three Palestinians died in the West Bank on Wednesday evening, when an Israeli drone attacked their car.

Israel’s Times Of Israel daily wrote on Thursday that tension between Israel and the Palestinians had escalated sharply over the past year. The mounting conflict has to date cost 24 Israeli and 131 Palestinian lives.