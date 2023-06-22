Poland receives EUR 1 bln in EU funding for transport projects

Poland has received PLN 4.4 billion (EUR 1 bln) from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to carry out transportation projects, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced on Thursday.

The ministry explained in a press release that a sitting had been held on Wednesday of the CEF Coordination Committee, which approved the results of a competition in which Poland repeated its success in the CEF Transport 2021 competition, once again placing first in terms of the value of funds allocated. Poland was also successful in getting funding from the general pool, in which all member states compete.

“I am extremely satisfied that Poland continues the beneficial trend of gaining funding for undertakings that are a priority for Poland, including the currently key rail connections in the north-south corridors, i.e. with the Czech Republic and Lithuania (Rail Baltica) as well as essential investments in sea ports serving both a growth in Central Europe’s global accessibility and development of wind power in the Baltic,” Andrzej Adamczyk, the minister of infrastructure, was quoted in the release as saying.

The minister added that four projects from the railway sector had received co-financing from the CEF Transport 2022 competition to a combined value of EUR 758 million.

In the case of Poland’s planned Central Transportation Hub (CPK), a massive air, road and rail infrastructure project, the co-financing covers the development of project documentation for construction of a high-speed rail corridor from the North Sea to the Baltic Sea to the value of EUR 63.6 million.

Two Polish-Ukrainian projects also received co-financing aimed at increasing transport accessibility between the EU/Poland and Ukraine, for which the Polish beneficiaries received a total of EUR 46 million.

Other projects receiving funding included schemes in the aviation, inland waterways and rail sectors.

The final CEF competition is currently underway concerning military mobility with applications to be sent to the European Commission by September 21, the ministry said. Further CEF Transport competitions will be announced in the autumn.