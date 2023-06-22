Egyptian arrested in U.K. over orchestrating migrant boat crossings



Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Thursday it had arrested an Egyptian man suspected of coordinating the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from north Africa to Italy.



The NCA said it believed the 40-year-old man, detained in London on Wednesday, was working with people smuggling networks in north Africa to organise boats for migrants and then communicating with criminal associates during the crossings.

“We suspect this man has been running his operation from the UK, and masterminding the smuggling of thousands of migrants,” Darren Barr, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, said in a statement.

“The type of boats organised crime groups use for crossings are death traps … We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas.”

The NCA, which has been working with Italian Guardia di Finanza as part of the investigation, cited a crossing in October last year where more than 640 migrants were rescued by the Italian authorities after they attempted to cross in a wooden boat from Libya.

Another in December saw 265 migrants rescued by the Italian coastguard from a 20-metre fishing boat found adrift in the Mediterranean after leaving Libya, the NCA said, while in April two search and rescue operations which followed distress calls to the coastguard found more than 600 migrants on each boat.

British immigration policy

Some critics have highlighted that the people smugglers are not at the core of the problem, and all those arrested will be swiftly replaced, rather strong action discouraging the migrants from making the dangerous journey would get closer to the heart of the matter.

British PM Rishi Sunak claimed earlier on in June his illegal immigration policies were working and had reduced the number of small boats crossing the channel by 20%. However, commentators noted that such a reduction does not represent a success and that if the British government were truly committed to “stop the boats”, a 100% reduction would be within their grasp.

Australia was and still is an example of an island nation which solved the very same issue. In 2013 they adopted the policy of turning back small boats, consequently one boat arrived in 2014, down from 300 the year before, and no others have arrived since.