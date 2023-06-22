Explosion in Paris injures at least 50, rescue operation still underway

Fifty people were injured by an explosion that occurred on Wednesday in central Paris, the French government reports. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Firefighters are still carrying out rescue operations.



“Fifty people are slightly injured. Six are in critical condition and are fighting for their lives. Two people are still missing”, said the Paris prosecutor’s office.

He stressed that the damage from the explosion is considerable, making the work of rescuers difficult.

“It was a powerful explosion, shards of glass from the building flew 400 meters away; I thought it was a bombing”, said witnesses to the blast, quoted by AFP.

The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating to determine the exact cause of the incident. The explosion occurred yesterday afternoon, in a historic 17th-century building located on Saint-Jacques Street in the city’s fifth district, near the Panthéon. After the explosion, a fire broke out in several nearby buildings.

According to witnesses, a few moments before the tragedy, there was an intense smell of gas on the streets.