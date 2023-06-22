Poland not overpaying on Intel project says minister

Asked if the public aid for Intel was not too large, Janusz Cieszynski told Business Insider Polska that Poland has not yet notified the European Commission about the aid, but underlined that Poland "will not overpay."

Marcin Obara/PAP

Public aid granted to the US Intel company’s semi-conductor plant project in southeastern Poland will not be an excessive burden on taxpayers, the minister for digital affairs said on Thursday, responding to queries whether Poland was not overpaying on the deal.

Asked if the public aid for Intel was not too large, Janusz Cieszynski told Business Insider Polska that Poland has not yet notified the European Commission about the aid, but underlined that Poland “will not overpay.”

Last Friday Intel announced plans to build a USD 4.6-billion semi-conductor integration and testing plant in Miekinia by Wroclaw.

“At the moment the aid has not yet been approved by the European Commission… What I can say is that Poland will not overpay,” Cieszynski said. He added that in percentage terms, aid for the Miekinia plant will be no larger than that granted to a USD 33-billion Intel project in Magdeburg, Germany.

“Percentage-wise, we will be at a level no higher than what the Germans have offered,” the minister said.