Fourteen charged with online fraud

Fourteen people will face online fraud and money laundering charges after police in northern Poland broke up a ring of embezzlers operating through a system of mock online shops.

A spokesperson for the district prosecutor’s office in Gdansk told PAP that most of the detainees come from the Gdansk-Gdynia-Sopot metropolitan area or its surroundings. The spokesperson said the gang had cheated over 5,000 people out of a total PLN 4.3 million (EUR 970,000).

The ring operated through a network of 23 fictitious online shops, the proceeds then being laundered through rigged bank accounts and on crypto-currency exchanges.

The spokesperson said the suspects will also face drug possession and distribution charges. If convicted, they may face prison sentences of up to 10 years.