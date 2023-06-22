Iconic Checkpoint Charlie closed 33 years ago

33 years ago, during the transformation and fall of the Soviet Union, an iconic symbol of the Cold War was removed. Checkpoint Charlie was located at the intersection of Friedrichstraße and Zimmerstraße in the heart of Berlin.



Saturday marks Polish largest port’s 100th anniversary

100 years ago, on April 29, 1923, the grand opening of the “Temporary War Port and Fishermen’s Shelter” was held in Gdynia, northern Poland. The…

see more

This checkpoint played a significant role during the era of the Berlin Wall, constructed to divide the city into Soviet-controlled East Berlin and the western part under the influence of the Allies.

The establishment of border crossings was essential to the functioning of Berlin as a city. Checkpoint Charlie, also known as Checkpoint C, became one of the most renowned crossings.

On the East German side, the crossing was officially named Zimmerstraße and involved meticulous inspections of individuals crossing the border. According to East German regulations, the checkpoint was designated solely for foreigners, including tourists and diplomatic personnel.

On the opposite side of the crossing, the inspections conducted by the Western Allies were less thorough. Members of the Allied forces were required to report their visits to East Berlin, primarily to ensure their whereabouts in case of arrest or disappearance in East Germany.

Checkpoint Charlie witnessed several dramatic incidents during the Cold War. During the so-called Berlin Crisis of 1961, after the arrest of an American diplomat, American and Soviet tanks briefly faced each other with weapons primed. Checkpoint Charlie was also the scene of countless escape attempts from East Berlin.

Although the borders opened in 1989 following the reunification of Germany, Checkpoint Charlie continued to operate until 1990. Subsequently, the United States Army officially departed from the checkpoint in 1991.

Today, alongside the guardhouse, a billboard displays a photo of an American soldier on one side and a Soviet soldier on the other, serving as a reminder of the checkpoint’s historical significance during the Cold War.