In a recent article by Georgia L. Gilholy, published in “The Spectator,” Poland’s demands for war reparations from Germany are discussed, along with criticism of Germany for consistently disregarding these demands, at the same time presenting a condescending stance on other matters.



Polish foundation files lawsuits against two German companies

Dr. Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, president of the War Compensation Foundation, Defenders For Defenders, announced at a press conference at the Polish…

see more

The author highlights Germany’s tendency to lecture on global issues but remain silent on the uncomfortable topic of reparations. Gilholy notes that Polish and Greek lawyers recently held a meeting in Athens to discuss putting joint pressure on Germany regarding reparations.



>

It is emphasized that Poland and Greece, did not collaborate with the Germans or the Soviets, unlike many neighboring countries, and suffered significant losses, with nearly six million Poles perishing during the occupations.

The article references a report commissioned by the Polish government that emphasizes the detrimental effects of World War II on Poland’s development. Taking into account the immeasurable loss of human potential, the study estimates the material costs of the occupation to be around one trillion pounds.

'Berlin remains in denial about its full role in the horrors of the twentieth century.'

✍️ Georgia L. Gilholy https://t.co/WvkNk6eqgl

— The Spectator (@spectator) June 21, 2023

Territorial ‘gains’



Gilholy points out that even the estimated cost of damages to Poland, which excludes territories ceded to the Soviet Union, remains tentative. She highlights the resolution passed by the Polish Council of Ministers in April, stating that Poland never received reparations from Germany for the brutal occupation. In contrast, German ministers have firmly stated that the issue is closed.

Dep. FM: Poland has internationalized reparations from Germany discussion

“Today, the community both in the US and in Europe knows very well what the issue of reparations from Germany is about; we have managed to…

see more

The author argues that Germany’s attempt to dismiss the matter is based on a shameful misunderstanding of history. Poland has never renounced its claims for reparations nor received any compensation.

Regarding territorial changes, Gilholy acknowledges the argument that Germany’s relinquishment of certain territories to Poland in 1945 could be seen as appropriate compensation for the atrocities of war.

However, she emphasizes that these decisions were made at conferences where Poland was not represented – Yalta, Tehran, and Potsdam – and were intended as partial compensation for the territories taken from Poland by the Soviet Union in Lithuania, Belarus, and Ukraine.

She asserts that these land exchanges were a thinly veiled maneuver by Stalin to distance the West from his power center in Moscow and that no unbiased historian would consider them a fair solution to Poland’s suffering.

German inconsistency



Furthermore, the author highlights the inconsistency in Germany’s response to reparations, noting that while it has refused to pay reparations to Poland, it has made compensation payments in the past. In 2001, the Bundestag approved compensation for Nazi-era slave laborers, including Poles.

Similar programs were implemented in the 1970s and 1990s. Germany has also pledged significant funds for development projects in Namibia, where it was responsible for genocide, and has paid billions of dollars in reparations to Holocaust victims.

Gilholy brings attention to a disturbing comment made by a German official, suggesting that Jews are more deserving of reparations than Poles. She argues that this statement overlooks the fact that many Holocaust victims and their families have yet to receive compensation due to Germany’s strained relationship with Poland.

While some argue that Poland’s pursuit of reparations is politically motivated by the right-wing government, the author questions the likelihood of a government pursuing an unpopular policy for electoral gain.

She notes that a majority of Poles, including those beyond the government’s voter base, support the reparation plans. Gilholy raises the concern of war victims being considered less deserving of reparations based on their perceived social conservatism according to Germany’s standards.

The author asserts that this ongoing saga reveals Germany’s continued denial of its full responsibility for the atrocities of the 20th century. It was only in 2020 that Germany approved plans for a memorial to Polish victims of Nazi aggression, while many Polish artifacts stolen by the Nazis still remain in German galleries.

According to Gilholy, the most poignant moment of the Athens conference was the presentation of a reconstructed film depicting a devastated Warsaw in 1945. This served as a reminder that there are still countless individuals who continue to be haunted by the atrocities committed.

These painful memories persist in the majority of Polish families, and they have every right to seek redress. The author questions why Germany ceased making reparations payments to France for the 1914 invasion in 2010, but considers it too late to address the issue with Poland.

Read the original article here