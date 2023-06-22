China: 31 dead after gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant

31 people were killed in the northwest Ningxia region on Wednesday night after a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant occurred, state media reported. Nine individuals have been detained in relation to the case.



The burst in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia, was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

In a video obtained by Reuters, it shows smoke and fire rising from the restaurant with firefighters working to snuff out the flames. It was possible to locate the burning building from the various signage and lineaments on the building and road layout as seen on the video.

A preliminary investigation by the fire department revealed that a restaurant employee had smelled a gas leak about an hour before the blast.

He then discovered a broken valve on a liquefied gas tank, and was halfway to replacing it when the explosion occurred, local media reported.

According to Xinhua, seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass as of Thursday. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “all-out efforts” in the rescue operation and a probe into the blast., state broadcast CCTV reported.

Since the start of the investigative procedures, nine people have been detained, with the owner of the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant among those in custody, according to the state media.

Accidents caused by gas and chemical blasts are not uncommon in China despite years of attempts to improve safety.