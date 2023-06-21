Spectacular start to the 3rd European Games in Kraków

Tonight, the Opening Ceremony of the 3rd European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 unfolded with a majestic display of artistry and athleticism at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Kraków. The spectacle brought together representatives from 48 nations across Europe, making it a monumental milestone in the history of Polish sports.

Unforgettable performances marked the event as a high-level artistic spectacle. The lineup of musicians included Polish sensations Tribbs and Roxy Węgiel, and the Ukraine’s much-loved Kalush Orchestra, who enchanted the audience, continuing their streak of winning hearts since their recent Eurovision fame.

This ceremony marked the beginning of what is being hailed as the most significant sporting event in Poland’s history, serving as a platform for numerous athletes aiming for qualification to the Olympic Games in Paris. Over 7,000 athletes from across the continent are set to compete for more than 250 medal sets in Kraków, Małopolska, Chorzów, Wrocław, Rzeszów, and Bielsko-Biała. These cities are poised to resonate with competitive ambition and sporting spirit for the duration of the games.

Here they are 😍

Athletes of European Games 2023 💪#EuropeanGames2023 #EG2023 #WeAreUnity @PKN_ORLEN pic.twitter.com/8yRAqT5Jhn

— European Games 2023 (@eg2023en) June 21, 2023

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the lighting of the Olympic torch. The identity of the master of ceremonies was a delightful surprise, creating a buzz of excitement among the spectators.

Wednesday’s ceremony symbolized not just the inauguration of the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023, but also the start of twelve days of fierce competition across twenty-nine sports disciplines, showcasing the unifying power of sportsmanship across Europe.