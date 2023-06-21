World Today: American and European efforts for achieving peace in Kosovo

Recent tensions in the Western Balkans have centered around the actions between Kosovo and Serbia. It seems to be an insoluble problem that has troubled the diplomats of the major powers for generations. We may not be able to solve it today as yet, but our guests provided an insight into this area. Teuta Vodo, Adj. Professor of Sciences at Po University Paris and a former Vice Minister of Justice of Albania, and David Kanin, a Retired senior analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency, professor at Johns Hopkins University and Texas A&M University joined our host Jan Darasz to discuss the issue.

