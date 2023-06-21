Inner Mongolia mining disaster: record-breaking 53 deaths confirmed

Chinese authorities have confirmed the deaths of 53 workers today, following the catastrophic collapse at the Xinjing open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia four months after the incident.

The tragedy, which occurred on February 22nd, represents the highest death toll from a single accident in China’s open-pit coal mining history since 1949.

On the day of the disaster, a large-scale collapse at the mine led to workers and vehicles becoming trapped beneath a huge mound of debris. Despite orders from Xi Jinping for an exhaustive rescue operation, the process was slow and further complicated by a second collapse. Initial rescue operations resulted in the recovery of 12 individuals, six of whom unfortunately lost their lives.

While the search for survivors was initially pursued, some relatives of the missing workers were informed by mid-April that the rescue efforts had been stopped, the mine was to be closed for slope repair, and all machinery and equipment were being withdrawn. The remaining 47 people who were still missing at that time have now been officially declared deceased.

The Emergency Management Department of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has stated that 106 safety incidents have occurred this year in the region, leading to 160 fatalities. The Xinjing mine disaster is singled out as a particularly severe incident.

Preliminary investigations into the history of the Xinjing Coal Mine reveal a series of fatal accidents. At least three incidents were reportedly not disclosed, raising concerns about the transparency of safety reporting in the region.

Although the tragedy has brought an end to a six-year period without a major disaster in China’s coal mines according to officials, questions have arisen regarding the accuracy of this record. The lack of reported incidents during this period may have been influenced by Chinese officials’ potential concealment of accidents.

The current investigation into the disaster continues, with early indications suggesting that safety warnings from various parties, including mine management and truck drivers, were not sufficiently addressed.