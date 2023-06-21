World News: Ukraine Recovery Conference

The Ukraine Recovery Conference held in London witnessed the European Union, United States, and over 400 international companies commit their support to the rebuilding of Ukraine’s economy ravaged by the conflict. Meanwhile, Polish prosecutors have traveled to Greece to assist with the investigation into the murder of a 27-year-old Polish woman on the island of Kos. In other news,the regime in Minsk has commenced construction work on fortifications near the Polish border, and has been rehearsing alert and mobilization procedures. To shed more light on this, we were joined today by Anatol Kotau, member of the Temporary Council of the Belarusian Democratic Forces Forum.