Blinken and Turkish FM discuss Sweden’s NATO bid at UK meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met new Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday for talks on next month’s NATO summit, where Sweden is hoping to join the Western defense alliance.



Turkey has objected to Sweden’s bid to join NATO, citing security concerns, but members of the bloc have expressed hope that it will become a member in time for the mid-July summit in Vilnius.

A State Department spokesperson said Blinken encouraged Ankara to support Sweden’s NATO bid, as they met on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, and stressed the importance of NATO unity at a critical time.

Last week President Tayyip Erdoğan said Sweden should not expect a green light from Ankara at the summit unless it prevents anti-Turkey protests in Stockholm.

Turkey says Sweden harbors members of militant groups it considers to be terrorists. Sweden recently introduced a new law to make it harder to finance or support terrorist groups.

Blinken and Fidan were in London to attend a conference on Ukraine at which allies were due to pledge billions of dollars in economic and reconstruction aid. Fidan said he was there to demonstrate Turkey’s support for Ukraine.

“The truth is we may not see eye to eye on every issue, but our longstanding alliance within NATO and other platforms compels us to continue to work together,” Fidan said in a video released by the Turkish foreign ministry.

Turkey’s former intelligence chief, Fidan was appointed by Erdoğan this month after his May election victory.