In the second match played at the European Games by Poland’s 3×3 basketball team, Poland defeated Estonia 21-17 retaining the perspective to advance beyond the group stage.



Spectacular Opening Ceremony of 3rd European Games underway

Tonight, the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony of the 3rd European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 lit up the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in…

see more

During their first game against Germany, the Polish team was in the lead for most of the game, but unable to gain a decisive advantage they ultimately lost the game 20-21.

Losing against Estonia would dash any hopes the Poles may have had for advancing beyond the group stage. And it looked very much like it might be the case, with Estonia dominant at the beginning of the game and at one point leading by five points.

But the Estonians’ style of play got them slapped with six fouls, which the Poles diligently used to their advantage during the resulting free throws. As the game went on, the Poles took the lead.

Przemysław Zamojski, the team’s captain, deserves particular mention for scoring two two-point throws, which cemented his trio’s lead. Adrian Bogucki’s impressive slam dunk ended the game with Poland victorious 21-17.