Russian forces carried out attacks in the Kreminna area in the Luhansk region. According to Ukrainian officials, these attacks have so far been unsuccessful. In this area, Moscow’s troops encountered the same obstacles that the Ukrainians faced in Zaporizhzhia, including minefields and heavy artillery fire. Get the latest updates and footage from the front line on Wednesday’s edition of Military Mind.
Military Mind: Russians carry out unsuccessful attacks in Kreminna area
Russian forces carried out attacks in the Kreminna area in the Luhansk region. According to Ukrainian officials, these attacks have so far been unsuccessful. In this area, Moscow’s troops encountered the same obstacles that the Ukrainians faced in Zaporizhzhia, including minefields and heavy artillery fire. Get the latest updates and footage from the front line on Wednesday’s edition of Military Mind.