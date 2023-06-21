Spectacular Opening Ceremony of 3rd European Games underway

Tonight, the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony of the 3rd European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 lit up the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Kraków. Representatives from 48 European nations will take the stage, marching with pride and embodying their national colors, marking a monumental moment in Polish sporting history.

This ceremony promises an artistic spectacle, a blend of music, dance, and intricate choreography, with performances that will be remembered for years to come. Music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by young Polish talents such as Tribbs and Roxy Węgiel, as well as the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, known for their recent acclaim amongst Eurovision fans.

This opening ceremony not only inaugurates the most significant sporting event in Poland’s history but also sets the stage for many athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris. Over 7,000 athletes from across the continent are gearing up to compete for more than 250 medal sets in host cities, including Kraków, Małopolska, Chorzów, Wrocław, Rzeszów, and Bielsko-Biała, all soon to be humming with a contagious spirit of ambition and competition.

The highlight of the night will undoubtedly be the lighting of the Olympic torch. The identity of the master of ceremonies is still under wraps, creating a buzz of pleasant suspense amongst spectators.

Tonight’s event symbolizes not only the commencement of the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023, but it also marks the beginning of twelve days of fierce competition across twenty-nine sports disciplines, underscoring the unifying power of sport in Europe.