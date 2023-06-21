We expect to secure almost USD 7 bn from West in aid: Ukraine’s PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday he expected to secure almost USD 7 billion in aid, after telling a London conference that Russia’s war meant Kyiv was facing the largest reconstruction project in Europe since World War Two.



At the conference, Britain, the United States, the European Union and others pledged billions of dollars in additional help, as Ukraine said it needed yet more capital and moreover commitments to specific projects to not only recover but to also develop into a powerful member of the Western world.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal put the price tag for funds needed at more than USD 6 bln over the next 12 months, then later said on his Telegram Messaging Channel he expected to secure almost USD 7 bln.

“The key objective is to mobilize resources to finance rapid recovery,” he said on Telegram.

While expressing thanks for the support thus far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was blunt – Kyiv also needed concrete commitments to projects that will help Ukraine not only recover but to further modernize.

After nearly 16 months of Russia’s war on Ukraine which has destroyed homes, hospitals and other critical infrastructure, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the conference with an appeal to businesses and governments to do more to help rebuild.

Addressing the key difficulty for most companies wanting to invest in Ukraine – insurance against war damage and destruction – Sunak announced the London Conference Framework for War Risk Insurance, which could pave the way for derisking investment.

“Together with our allies we will maintain our support for Ukraine’s defense and for the counteroffensive, and we’ll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes as they continue to win this war,” Sunak told the conference, which brought together more than 1,000 public and private sector decision makers.

He said the London Conference Framework was “a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act.”

Marsh McLennan, a professional services group that says it has been working on the British government program, said a war risk insurance scheme has to be available at an unprecedented scale – and come with a government backstop.

More aid offers

Sunak unveiled measures including USD 3 bln of additional guarantees to unlock World Bank lending. This includes a pledge of 20 million pounds (USD 25.42 mln) to boost access to the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantees Agency, which provides political risk insurance for projects.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would provide Ukraine with EUR 50 bln for 2024-27, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered USD 1.3 bln in additional aid.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin was offering an additional EUR 381 mln in humanitarian assistance in 2023.

But Zelenskyy, speaking via video link, said Ukraine needed more targeted help in “real projects” that would spur growth in an economy he said had moved far away from the oligarchic model of Ukraine’s immediate post-Soviet era.

Ukraine is seeking up to USD 40 bln to fund the first part of a “Green Marshall Plan” to rebuild its economy, including developing a coal-free steel industry, a senior Ukrainian official said before the conference.

The total bill will be huge, with Ukraine, the World Bank, the European Commission and the United Nations having estimated in March that the cost was at USD 411 bln for the first year of the war. It could easily reach more than USD 1 trillion.

Western officials hope the conference will encourage the private sector to harness its resources to help speed up Ukraine’s reconstruction by investing in small and medium-scale projects. Sunak said more than 400 companies from 38 countries had signed up to the Ukraine Business Compact, a statement of support for Ukraine’s recovery.

European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer said he got the feeling while listening to the conference speeches that “not everyone has realized that speed is of the essence.”