Lawyers do not understand legal language

What stood out to the disadvantage in legal documents was that long definitions were inserted in the middle of sentences. According to language experts, the so-called embedding in the middle makes it difficult for most readers to understand. No sane person speaks in such a way that each sentence is like a narrative poem.

So-called professional language and its terminology – in every profession, from plumbers to lawyers, not to mention doctors – is a natural consequence of specialisation. A lawyer does not need to be familiar with all the names associated with anatomy or physiology, nor with the terms “sink pipe, through-hole faucet and faucet entrance”, especially as there are probably many different types. However, this specialised language should at least make it easier for these specialists to remember the necessary information and understand the technical issues involved.

That this is not the case, we learn from a recent issue of the prestigious scientific journal PNAS, where brain and cognitive specialists from the no less prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published their research on the language of lawyers. It turns out that the legal jargon of official documents, does not make things easy to know and understand even for lawyers, let alone for ordinary Smiths and – let us assume without further research conducted in Polish – for the average Kowalski.

She did not know what she was signing

I know that films about the American justice system are not documentaries, but I have to admit that this is one of my favourite genres and I will therefore use an example taken from it. In one of the episodes of the latest series of the TV series “Ally McBeal”, the boss and founder Richard Fish, while on holiday in California, agrees to professionally support a pretty, up-and-coming actress he meets there. At issue is the question of her contract, in which she has, in essence, agreed that the agency managing her career can use her ‘undressed’ photos in any way it wishes. She agreed, we might add, without having the faintest idea about it, because she did not fully understand what was written in that contract. She, on the other hand, is a maiden from a “good home”, the daughter of a pastor in the “red belt” of the conservative states of the USA, so she had a panic attack when, after time, she realised what shoes had been sewn for her.

By Magdalena Kawalec-Segond

Translated by: Tomasz Krzyżanowski