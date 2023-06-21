The Death of the Seducer. Citizen Kane from the Tiber

Italians lived in houses built by Berlusconi, watched Berlusconi’s television programs, read newspapers and books published by Berlusconi, supported Berlusconi’s team, and voted for Berlusconi. And they lived in a country ruled by him.

When recently celebrating his 100th birthday, Henry Kissinger seemed like a natural candidate to “achieve” another century. Silvio Berlusconi, with his eternal youth, eternal beauty, and another young woman by his side, appeared to be that candidate. He declared with a smile, “I am mortal, but I will live for 120 years.” Forever young, forever beautiful, with another young woman by his side, under the care of the best doctors, including plastic surgeons.

When he ended up in the hospital, he would get annoyed that he was wasting time on tests when he had so much to do. He wanted to rule Italy from behind the back of a little blonde girl, his former Minister of Youth Affairs, who had long been treated with some disdain. He was making plans to create a new party that would unify the Italian right and to move the coalition to the European level with the European Parliament elections and the formation of a new European Commission next year, where, of course, he intended to play the role of a key intermediary. “Yet he is only an ordinary man,” Beethoven is said to have remarked when Napoleon crowned himself emperor. Death came unexpectedly, even to him. Silvio Berlusconi is dead.

To Poles, the 86-year-old was unequivocally associated with politics, immersed in moral scandals, and a friendship with Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi was indeed the longest-serving prime minister of Italy after World War II, with an impressive record of 9 years and 54 days. However, he played a much larger, multidimensional role in Italy’s history. When he entered politics, he was already one of the most famous people in the country. As La Repubblica wrote after his death, “For the past fifty years, there hasn’t been a day when his name hasn’t been mentioned on television, in newspapers, in parliament, in bars, or at stadiums.” From beginning to end, he was, as he referred to himself, “a born seducer.”

The future prime minister was born in 1936, and his childhood coincided with the years of World War II. He was a contemporary of Francis, whom he said he greatly admired and himself would have been a pope in a similar style, but “I hold up better” (as we can see, ultimately the clergyman outlived the billionaire). As a young boy, he had to contribute to the family budget – his father fled to nearby Switzerland due to his anti-fascist views, fearing persecution from the Salo Republic, and there was also a younger sister to feed. When his mother got up at five in the morning and commuted to the city, Silvio offered help to neighbouring villagers, milked cows, and harvested potatoes. After the war, he helped his classmates with their homework for sweets or small amounts of money. In high school, he formed a musical band that performed at parties and weddings – and of course, Silvio sang. He also worked as a vacuum cleaner salesman and a wedding photographer while simultaneously graduating with honours in commercial law.

He then plunged into the whirlwind of the “adult” business, specifically the real estate industry. He obtained money for one of his first projects by seducing the secretary of a venture capital fund manager and subsequently arranging for a “coincidental” seven-hour train journey, sitting opposite the boss. He built a broad network of contacts in the world of finance and politics, creating an aura of a brilliant young man, while likely not sparing bribes. He constructed the modern Milan Two neighbourhood, designed for 10,000 middle-class residents, green and comfortable for families with children, for which he received the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic from the president before the age of forty. From that moment on, he was addressed as “Il Cavaliere,” the Knight.

By Kacper Kita

Translated by: jz