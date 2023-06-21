Poland – Ukraine: Churches to bring us together?

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine the Sanctuary of Jasna Góra has been an important place of prayer for refugees. It is visited not only by those who have found refuge in Częstochowa, but also elsewhere. The Greek Catholic “Divine Liturgy” is celebrated every Sunday.

After the Russian attack on Ukraine many Greek Catholics found themselves, as refuges, in Poland. How many? It’s difficult to say. If we assume that the percentage is close to the national indicator, it could be around 100,000 migrants. However, since it was mainly people from western Ukraine who came to Poland in the first place, the number is most probably much higher.

Meanwhile, only a few years ago the entire GC Church in Poland consisted of two dioceses and no more than 130 parishes – mostly in northern Masuria and Warmia and in western Poland – served by 80 priests. Except that already before the war broke out, many economic migrants from Ukraine would arrive in Poland. Therefore new parishes were established – of course with the help of the Roman Catholic Church, which shared its premises or provided chapels. A small group of clergymen was also “imported” from Ukraine.

Now, in view of this huge influx of refugees, the needs have increased dramatically. While the GC hierarchy initially estimated that ca. 20% of the migrants sought contact with the Church (ca. 200,000 people), now the number has increased rapidly (it could be at least 0,5 million in total) while the duty to give concrete help has overwhelmed the hitherto organisational capacities of the Greek Catholics. New parishes and pastoral centres began to be established.

And once again, “Roman” Catholics gave a helping hand. In the pastoral letter for Great Lent the Archbishop Stanisław Budzik, ordinary of Lublin, announced the handing over of St Josaphat’s Church in Zielona Street in Lublin to the Greek Catholics. In his letter, the Archbishop drew attention to the fact that there are numerous churches in the city centre so sharing one of them wouldn’t hinder the liturgy for the faithful, while it could help the 30-year-old GC parish in Lublin to solve pastoral problems.

By Piotr Kościński

Translated by: Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki