Poland looking to play pivotal role in rebuilding Ukraine: Polish FM Rau

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is participating in a two-day “Ukraine Recovery Conference” in London, said that Poland has already proven its commitment to supporting the beleaguered country, and added that Warsaw may play a leading role in post-war reconstruction.

According to Poland’s top diplomat, the cooperation between Warsaw and Kyiv should take as its focus logistics and transport, on account of both countries sharing a long border with a well-developed infrastructure of border crossings. Poland has an additional advantage which is its rich experience with the Ukrainian market.

More than 2,000 Polish companies have declared their readiness in joining the reconstruction effort, on occasion cooperating with foreign partners. PKO BP bank is also playing an important role by offering credit support to small and medium Ukrainian enterprises, said Rau.

Preparing a political, legal, and financial base that will enable comprehensive assistance to Ukraine’s reconstruction effort is the most important aim of the countries participating in the Conference, Rau stressed.

The negative effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the country has in recent weeks been further exacerbated by the invaders’ destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, and Minister Rau presented it as an example of something that Russia will need to face financial consequences of after the war.

As he stressed, the successful reconstruction of Ukraine is in Europe’s best interest and the country should become an EU member as quickly as possible, expressing the hope that EU member states will decide to begin accession talks with Kyiv late this year.

The “Ukraine Recovery Conference” in London is attended by government officials, as well as business and NGO representatives, who are committed to supporting Ukraine. Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau is representing Poland in place of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.